Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465,293 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Roku were worth $361,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 42.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Roku by 5.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $6,875,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roku by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $399.99 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.21 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $371.20. The stock has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. decreased their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.58.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.99, for a total value of $109,850.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,928 shares of company stock worth $114,364,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

