Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 61,825 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,355,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,825 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.60% of AON worth $311,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $235.04 price target on shares of AON and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.40.

NYSE AON opened at $231.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.84. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $260.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

