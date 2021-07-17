Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,819,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 493,907 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $303,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 15.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 34.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 146,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $1,516,000. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $52.53.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.59.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

