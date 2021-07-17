Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Holdings Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 1,070.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,260,869 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Evergy were worth $277,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth $3,009,000. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $965,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Evergy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 154,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,145 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 47,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,216,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Evergy stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

