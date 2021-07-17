Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,015,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 766,837 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 5.54% of Chart Industries worth $286,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $2,297,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 18,862 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $148.02 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $167.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 1.83.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

