Raymond Dwek Sells 3,360 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,360 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.01, for a total value of $591,393.60.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $184.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UTHR. TheStreet downgraded United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $535,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,944,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $72,249,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 649.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 243,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,961,000 after purchasing an additional 210,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

