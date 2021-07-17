Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is the manufacturer of exterior building products primarily in North America. The company manufactures windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., formerly known as NCI Building Systems Inc., is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

NYSE CNR opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.31. Cornerstone Building Brands has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 2.11.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

