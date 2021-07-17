CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 29,277 shares.The stock last traded at $17.97 and had previously closed at $18.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIXX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on CI Financial in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $505.72 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1488 per share. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIXX. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $106,177,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,972,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $939,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

