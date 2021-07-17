ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Short Interest Up 70.4% in June

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 825,000 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the June 15th total of 484,100 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 366,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,886.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLPT. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter worth $7,359,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 565.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 272,022 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 1st quarter worth $2,643,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 116,324 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 742.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 59,641 shares during the period. 14.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 21.50 and a current ratio of 22.55. ClearPoint Neuro has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $31.29.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 60.73% and a negative net margin of 52.86%. The company had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

