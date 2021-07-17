James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Stock Price Up 3.7%

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)’s stock price rose 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.10 and last traded at $38.10. Approximately 4,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 338,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.73.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $182.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 78.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,366,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,347,000 after acquiring an additional 602,391 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,096,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,015,000 after acquiring an additional 313,203 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in James River Group during the first quarter worth approximately $12,563,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in James River Group by 39.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 775,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,361,000 after buying an additional 221,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in James River Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 728,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,234,000 after buying an additional 212,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

