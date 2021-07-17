TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Stake Lowered by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in TTEC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,316,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,742,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in TTEC by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,095,000 after buying an additional 111,615 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TTEC by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,924,000 after buying an additional 104,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TTEC by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,908,000 after buying an additional 98,997 shares in the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TTEC news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,644,429.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $100.07 on Friday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $113.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

