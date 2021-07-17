Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 48.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palomar during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

In related news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $114,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $43,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,800 shares of company stock worth $2,121,059. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.02. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $121.87. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.93 and a beta of -0.29.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

