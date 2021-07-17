Barclays PLC Grows Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 159.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Argan worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Argan in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Argan in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Argan in the first quarter worth about $231,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Hibbert Watson sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $50,875.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,126.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $26,068.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,631 shares in the company, valued at $131,392.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,461 shares of company stock worth $865,944 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Argan stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.33. Argan had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through three segments: Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services.

