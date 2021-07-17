Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen Sells 3,315 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total transaction of $475,404.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,802.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EA stock opened at $143.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 68.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.11.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

