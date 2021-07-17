Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Director M Kevin Mcevoy Sells 30,000 Shares

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 30,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $453,000.00.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OII. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

