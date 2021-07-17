Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $299.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $281.00 to $299.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $270.31.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK opened at $293.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $206.57 and a twelve month high of $295.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.64.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total value of $3,078,060.00. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,390 shares of company stock worth $9,243,081 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after buying an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,288,000 after purchasing an additional 713,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,755,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,095,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 380,034 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.