Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.88.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $184.18 on Tuesday. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $132.73 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In related news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 over the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 278.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 48,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

