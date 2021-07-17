Royal Bank of Canada Boosts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $107.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded TFI International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFI International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.53.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $97.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. TFI International has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $100.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at about $703,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

