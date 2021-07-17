Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RBA. National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a mixed rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $41.99 and a 12-month high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,264.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $121,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

