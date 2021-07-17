Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.57% of Addus HomeCare worth $59,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 490.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ADUS opened at $82.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.70. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $80.32 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $53,500.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,122.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at $777,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,717 shares of company stock worth $187,418 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

