National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of National Western Life Group worth $60,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ NWLI opened at $217.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $790.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.14. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.85 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.14.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $17.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 17.43%.

National Western Life Group Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

