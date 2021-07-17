Barclays PLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $149.31 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $103.48 and a 52-week high of $152.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.49.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

