Barclays PLC Sells 8,670 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,154 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $31.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 30.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

In other news, Director James C. Hale III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.76 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

