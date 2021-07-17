Barclays PLC Makes New $749,000 Investment in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Barclays PLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 139,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 1.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.28 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $6.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 4.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.