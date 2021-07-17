UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded UMH Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Aegis assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.17.

NYSE UMH opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 1.14. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.57%.

In related news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 143 shares of company stock worth $3,011. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in UMH Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

