Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WTT. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.75 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Wireless Telecom Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN WTT opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. Wireless Telecom Group has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $67.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 81,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $245,511.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 121,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $364,137.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 67,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

