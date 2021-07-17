Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alexco Resource Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a silver focus and a growing environmental services business. The Company conducts mineral exploration in Canada, primarily in Yukon, and performs reclamation and remediation services at mine sites using its rights to certain patents and the expertise acquired by its officers. “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alexco Resource from $3.60 to $3.70 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Alexco Resource stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.76. Alexco Resource has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 616.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexco Resource will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,757,757 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,942,097 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 279,307 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,775,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 571,190 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 769,360 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 550,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 80,032 shares in the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

