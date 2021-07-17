Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target to $31.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $27.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 44,236 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 29.5% during the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 38,350 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $8,868,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,150,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 124,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 29,245 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

