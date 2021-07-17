Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVVIY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Investec upgraded Aviva to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

