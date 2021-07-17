Brokerages Set Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target at $83.00

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HIBB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik acquired 2,200 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten acquired 1,250 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 50.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 30,197 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 90,000.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the first quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the first quarter valued at about $344,000.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $86.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.82. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

