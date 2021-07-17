Brokerages Set Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target at C$41.86

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.86.

POW has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of POW opened at C$38.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82, a quick ratio of 87.76 and a current ratio of 103.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.30 billion and a PE ratio of 11.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.10. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$23.45 and a one year high of C$40.42.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$13.39 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.843118 EPS for the current year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

