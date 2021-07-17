Brokerages Set Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target at C$41.86

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.86.
POW has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.
Shares of POW opened at C$38.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82, a quick ratio of 87.76 and a current ratio of 103.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.30 billion and a PE ratio of 11.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.10. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$23.45 and a one year high of C$40.42.
About Power Co. of Canada
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
