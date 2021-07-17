Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.87. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $104.24.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

