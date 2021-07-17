IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of IBI Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Get IBI Group alerts:

IBI Group stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.35. IBI Group has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $8.85.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.