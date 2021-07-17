Entain’s (GMVHF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Entain to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Entain stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. Entain has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.16.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

