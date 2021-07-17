Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DSDVY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Cheuvreux started coverage on DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $122.55 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DSV Panalpina A/S from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.28.

OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $121.25 on Tuesday. DSV Panalpina A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $125.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.99. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.08.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

