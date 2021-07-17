AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Sells $637,696.64 in Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $637,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $77.58 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $84.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATRC. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 3,792.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,637 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 3,133.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,105 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 683.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 924,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,568,000 after purchasing an additional 806,452 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter valued at about $41,812,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

