Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) COO Sells $711,447.12 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $711,447.12.

VEEV stock opened at $315.40 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $326.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.66, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.46.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

