Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,200 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the June 15th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CEPU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Central Puerto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,164 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 6,923.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Central Puerto in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Puerto stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $357.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.37. Central Puerto has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Central Puerto will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,709 MW.

