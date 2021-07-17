MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of MobileSmith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOST) dropped 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.60.

MobileSmith Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MOST)

MobileSmith, Inc develops software applications for the healthcare industry in the United States. Its product portfolio includes PeriOp Patient Adherence, an EMR integrated mobile app-based set of pre and postoperative instructions that establish a clinical procedure management process between a patient and a healthcare provider; COVID Response Mobile Apps, a healthcare mobile apps supporting COVID-19 communications challenges for hospitals and their communities; and COVIDClear that assess and track the COVID-19 status of the workforce.

