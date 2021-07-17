First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.72

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.72 and last traded at $57.71, with a volume of 127278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period.

