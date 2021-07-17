HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.50

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 2259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.18.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.34 million, a P/E ratio of 97.93 and a beta of 0.32.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 36,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

