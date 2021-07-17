GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of GoldMining from $3.20 to $3.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoldMining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

NYSEMKT GLDG opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLDG. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in GoldMining by 318.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in GoldMining by 58.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of GoldMining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoldMining by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of GoldMining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

