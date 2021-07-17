Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolution Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways. Revolution Medicines Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 302.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Peter Svennilson sold 52,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $2,270,364.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at $869,940.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Insiders have sold 570,444 shares of company stock worth $18,177,589 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.3% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,943,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,027,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

