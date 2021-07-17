Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $91.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Novo Nordisk’s approved drug, Ozempic is off to a solid start and the launch of Rybelsus also looks impressive. Novo Nordisk has one of the broadest diabetes portfolios in the industry. Victoza, Ozempic, Xultophy and Saxenda have been helping the company maintain momentum. Label expansion of existing drugs will further boost sales. In 2021, the company will continue its focus on commercial execution while conducting more late-stage clinical studies than ever to meet the needs of the people living with diabetes and other serious chronic diseases. However, lower realized prices in the Unites States, loss of exclusivity for products in hormone replacement therapy and intensifying competition will affect sales. Sales are also being negatively impacted by COVID-19-related stocking, which remains a woe.”

NYSE:NVO opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $88.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $208.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

