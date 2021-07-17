Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,430,134 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 242,671 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Banc of California worth $62,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Banc of California by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,292,000 after acquiring an additional 424,594 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Banc of California by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,221,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,166,000 after buying an additional 69,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Banc of California by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,568,000 after buying an additional 67,981 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banc of California by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 613,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after buying an additional 406,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 7.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 463,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BANC shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Banc of California stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.83. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $21.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,881.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $87,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 40,800 shares of company stock worth $742,494 in the last three months. 9.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

