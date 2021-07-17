Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,632,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,326 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.17% of Glatfelter worth $62,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 85.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 18,068 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Glatfelter during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its position in Glatfelter by 42.0% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 710,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after buying an additional 210,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Glatfelter from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

GLT stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30. Glatfelter Co. has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.67 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.45%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

