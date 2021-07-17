Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s Largest Position

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,195 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 10,953 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 8.0% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.5% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,929,605 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $454,943,000 after purchasing an additional 244,993 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 47,678 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35.9% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $47,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 763,524 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,016,000 after acquiring an additional 30,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.80. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $284.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.64.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

