Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) VP Sells 21,737 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $797,530.53.
Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $70.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -70.18 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $85.43.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 14,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
