Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) VP Sells 21,737 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $797,530.53.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $70.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -70.18 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 14,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

