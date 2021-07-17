Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells $1,498,420.00 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00.

OSH opened at $56.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.93. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on OSH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $615,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Oak Street Health by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 50,052 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $733,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,655,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

