Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOMB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business’s revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

In related news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

